AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

T opened at $16.25 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.