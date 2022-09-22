Atticus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

