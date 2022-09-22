Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 267 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $43.93 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

