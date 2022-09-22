Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

