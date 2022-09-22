Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Intuit by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.89.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $408.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.47. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

