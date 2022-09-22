Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $151.80 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.68.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

