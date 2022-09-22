Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 94 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 236,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $136.54 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

