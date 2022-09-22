Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $516.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

