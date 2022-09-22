Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 447.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 72,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. ERN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

