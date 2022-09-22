Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

