Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
