Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 43,091 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $91,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

