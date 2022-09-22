Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 99 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of APD opened at $241.46 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.42 and a 200-day moving average of $244.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.