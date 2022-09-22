Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Price Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

