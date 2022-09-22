Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 65,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.