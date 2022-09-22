Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

