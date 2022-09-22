Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 138 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

