Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $225,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

