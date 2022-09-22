Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

