Allworth Financial LP Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.44 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $170.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

