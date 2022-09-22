Silicon Valley Capital Partners Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $132.61 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.