Rockland Trust Co. Has $34.18 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.