NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.32. The company has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

