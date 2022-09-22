NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

