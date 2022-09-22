MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 34.2% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. ERN LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60. The firm has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

