Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 23,408 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

