Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $226,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.93 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

