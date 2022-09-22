MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

