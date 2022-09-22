Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $132.61 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

