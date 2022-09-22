PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $492.87 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.82 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

