KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 185.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

