Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

