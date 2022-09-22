Pacific Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,762,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 8.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

