Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

