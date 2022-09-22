Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $235.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

