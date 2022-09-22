Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IEMG stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $64.46.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.