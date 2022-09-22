Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,215 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 55.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 154.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 696,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

