Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $190,000 Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 729.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -46.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

