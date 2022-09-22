Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

