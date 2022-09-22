Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,628 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

