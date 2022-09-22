Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 986.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 57.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

