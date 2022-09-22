Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,709,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

