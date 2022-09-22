Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.5% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 980,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,908,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

