United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 68.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 189.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 5.4 %

UAL stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

