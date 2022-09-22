Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 48,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 295,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

