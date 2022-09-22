Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $142.12 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $355.15. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

