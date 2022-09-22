Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 601,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.