Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

