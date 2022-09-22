Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Shares of BIIB opened at $199.34 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $299.83. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

