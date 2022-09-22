Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 171,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

